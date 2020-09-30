All Star Boxing has announced the undercard for Friday’s Boxeo Telemundo telecast. Hairon “El Maja” Soccaras (22-1-3, 14 KO) will lead the undercard in a six-round super featherweight attraction.

Secondly, making his third appearance in six weeks on Boxeo Telemundo is Puerto Rico’s Boxing National Team member junior middleweight Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco (2-0, 2 KO) returns against Jonathan Ryan Burrs (2-2).

Polaco: “Nothing delights me more than coming to beautiful America city like Kissimmee and bringing the biggest night of boxing to those watching on Boxeo Telemundo.”

Also, Junior Welterweight Omar Rosario (1-0) battles Matt Gavers in a four-round junior welterweight attraction.

Rosario: “I am thrilled with the opportunity to do my second fight on Telemundo Deportes. I’m ready to put on a great show and put Puerto Rico on top.”

Finally, lightweight Otar Eransoyan (1-0, 1 KO) faces Luis Valentin (3-0, 1 KO) in a six-round attraction.

Dennis “Martillo” Contreras (22-10-1, 20 KO) will defend his WBA Fedecentro Featherweight Title against undefeated puncher Carlos “El Stich” Flores (20-0, 11 KO) in the main event on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans, Live on the world’s top boxing show Boxeo Telemundo, Televised at 12:00 a.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT

