In a grudge match, super lightweight Ohara Davies (22-2, 16 KOs) outpointed Tyrone McKenna (21-2-1, 6 KOs) over ten tactical rounds in the Golden Contract tournament final on Wednesday night at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England. Davies pressed the action while the taller McKenna tried to counterpunch from the outside. McKenna suffered a cut over the right eye, ruled to be caused by a Davies punch. Neither fighter had any memorable moments. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

With the win, Davies gets a two-year, five-fight “golden contract” with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed. He also won the WBC International title.

In the Golden Contract light heavyweight semi-final, Serge Michel (11-1, 8 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Liam Conroy (18-6-1, 9 KOs). Michel dropped Conroy in round three with a right hand. Then put him down twice in round four to end it. Time was 1:39. Michel will now face Ricards Bolotniks in the final.

Other Results:

Former WBO European light heavyweight champion Steven Ward (13-1, 4 KOs) stepped up to cruiserweight to outbox Jone Volau (5-6, 2 KOs) over six rounds 59-55.

Pro debuting middleweight and former amateur star Ben Fail (1-0) beat Robbie Chapman 6-5, 0 KOs) over six rounds 60-54.