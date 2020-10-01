A last ditch effort by Golden Boy and DAZN to bring Canelo Alvarez back into the fold has failed. According to Telemundo, Canelo has refiled his $280 million lawsuit alleging breach of contract. The initial filing was thrown out of court after Canelo’s legal team due to incorrect designations of the defendants. This gave the parties three weeks to resolve their differences. Unfortunately to deal was reached and the corrected suit was refiled before the deadline.

According to promoter Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo’s contract calls for disputes to be resolved in arbitration. The wheels of justice turn slowly even in the best of times. With everything locked down in California due to covid-19, this situation could go on for a long time.