IBF super featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa and challenger Joe Cordina faced off at the final press conference ahead of their world title fight Saturday night on DAZN from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

Kenichi Ogawa: “He says he’s going to knock me out in our fight, we will find out on Saturday. It will be interesting to see what happens. I plan to be very aggressive in the ring and have an exciting match but at the end of the day it’s up to Joe and how he wants to come out.”

Joe Cordina: “I’m at that world level. I’ve sparred plenty of world champions and I’ve been in with some tough guys…I’ve also got a great boxing brain and that’s one of my strengths. I can think my way around the right and get that win on Saturday night.”