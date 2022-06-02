June 2, 2022
Boxing News

Kambosos-Haney Officials

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

It will be an international cast of officials for the George Kambosos versus Devin Haney unified lightweight title bout on Sunday (Saturday night in the USA) from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The judges are Zoltan Enyedi (Hungary), Pawel Kardyni (Poland), and Benoit Roussel (Canada). The referee will be Hector Afu of Panama.

Q&A: Bob Arum
Ogawa-Cordina Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Not that I am supporting Haney, but I do think he will have to impress in many rounds to win.

    Reply

    • Judge from Hungary, an authoritarian country. They won’t let non-whites in their country. I will be shocked if it goes the distance if Haney wins on his score card. Haney is gonna have to be dominant or get a ko. If it is close; Haney will lose.

      Reply

      • Idiot ..Hungary is allowed to preserve their culture avd way of living ..Muslims have no right to be in Hungary..we welcome Africans in and treat them very well

        Reply
    • >