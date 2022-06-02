By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
It will be an international cast of officials for the George Kambosos versus Devin Haney unified lightweight title bout on Sunday (Saturday night in the USA) from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
The judges are Zoltan Enyedi (Hungary), Pawel Kardyni (Poland), and Benoit Roussel (Canada). The referee will be Hector Afu of Panama.
Not that I am supporting Haney, but I do think he will have to impress in many rounds to win.
Why?
Judge from Hungary, an authoritarian country. They won’t let non-whites in their country. I will be shocked if it goes the distance if Haney wins on his score card. Haney is gonna have to be dominant or get a ko. If it is close; Haney will lose.
Idiot ..Hungary is allowed to preserve their culture avd way of living ..Muslims have no right to be in Hungary..we welcome Africans in and treat them very well
KO will happen
Haney is a slick boxer, He will outbox Kambosos and win a Unanimous Decision.