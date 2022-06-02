By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

It will be an international cast of officials for the George Kambosos versus Devin Haney unified lightweight title bout on Sunday (Saturday night in the USA) from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The judges are Zoltan Enyedi (Hungary), Pawel Kardyni (Poland), and Benoit Roussel (Canada). The referee will be Hector Afu of Panama.