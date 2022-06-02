June 2, 2022
Ioka to defend WBO 115lb belt against Nietes

By Joe Koizumi

WBO 115-pound champion Kazuto Ioka (28-2, 15 KOs), 33, has announced today (Friday) that he will defend his belt against mandatory challenger and ex-titlist Donnie Nietes (43-1-5, 23 KOs), 40, Philippines, due to the WBO’s order in Tokyo, Japan, on July 13. Ioka dropped a hairline split decision to Nietes in Macao on New Year’s Eve in 2018, and he wished to avenge his loss to the crafty counterpuncher. It will take place at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo to be promoted by Shisei Promotions.

