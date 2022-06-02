The weather was somewhat chilly, but WBC lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney received a surprisingly warm reception from the Australian fans at Thursday’s open workout at Melbourne’s Federation Square.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) will meet Australia’s unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) Sunday afternoon (Saturday evening U.S. time) for the undisputed title in front of 50,000-plus fans at Marvel Stadium.

Despite the plethora of Australian and Greek flags — Kambosos is of Greek descent — the local fans showed respect for the 23-year-old American star, who has been in Melbourne for the better part of two weeks. Kambosos entered the ring to raucous cheers, the Australian and Greek flags draped over his shoulders.

“Born ready,” Kambosos said, as he proceeded to shadow box and soak in the long-awaited homecoming. Kambosos, who hails from Sydney, has not boxed at home since 2017. Since then, he has won fights in America, Malaysia, England and Greece, a Cinderella run that culminated in last November’s stunning upset over Teofimo Lopez.