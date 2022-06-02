June 2, 2022
Boxing News

Kambosos, Haney sharp in workouts

The weather was somewhat chilly, but WBC lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney received a surprisingly warm reception from the Australian fans at Thursday’s open workout at Melbourne’s Federation Square.

B29i6436
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) will meet Australia’s unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) Sunday afternoon (Saturday evening U.S. time) for the undisputed title in front of 50,000-plus fans at Marvel Stadium.

B29i6534
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Despite the plethora of Australian and Greek flags — Kambosos is of Greek descent — the local fans showed respect for the 23-year-old American star, who has been in Melbourne for the better part of two weeks. Kambosos entered the ring to raucous cheers, the Australian and Greek flags draped over his shoulders.

“Born ready,” Kambosos said, as he proceeded to shadow box and soak in the long-awaited homecoming. Kambosos, who hails from Sydney, has not boxed at home since 2017. Since then, he has won fights in America, Malaysia, England and Greece, a Cinderella run that culminated in last November’s stunning upset over Teofimo Lopez.

Weights from Montreal

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Why is Haney referred to as a star? That’s ridiculous. He has accomplished almost nothing in the pro ranks yet and has a boring style. Kambosos has accomplished more but he is no star neither. Sugar Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns, pernell Whittaker, Oscar De la Hoya, Felix Trinidad, Rocky Marciano, Sugar Ray Robinson, Marvelous Marvin, Joe Louis, Roberto Duran. I don’t think anyone would confuse Haney for any of these guys. People are so fast nowadays to throw undeserving accolades on people. Beat 3 good fighters then get back to me.

    Reply
    • >