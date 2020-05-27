By unanimous vote, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved Top Rank’s request for two live boxing dates at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The events will go on without spectators. ESPN will televise. The dates are June 9 and 11. Strict safety protocols must be followed. More to come…
Does cutting weight have an impact on whether or not a boxer could contract COVID19?
NSAC going to re-instate the no holding rule that seems was eliminated 15 years ago???