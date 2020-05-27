Sampson Boxing has re-signed former WBA featherweight and super featherweight champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) to a promotional contract. From La Romana, Dominican Republic, Fortuna has fought under the Sampson Boxing banner from his pro debut.

—–

With club show promoters unable to stage boxing shows without revenue from the live gate, FightNight Live has unveiled a new $5 PPV option as a possible alternative revenue model. The Facebook-based platform plans to announce upcoming PPV events as athletic commissions approve fight dates.

—–

Live televised boxing events are scheduled to return on the Impact Network in mid-July. Impact will stage these live boxing shows without fans in attendance. Possible locations include Las Vegas, Detroit, Chicago, and Florida.

—–

KHK Sports and MTK Global have announced a boxing summit to be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain in the autumn of 2020. Following the summit, the Kingdom of Bahrain will host its first ever world title contest, broadcast live to the US, UK and around the world. The underlying message is Bahrain and the entire Middle Eastern region is open for major combat sports events.