By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

“I did get a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson,” WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury revealed to BT Sport. “I was like ‘what?’ Yeah, I had a phone call saying ‘would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I was like ‘hell yeah!’

“So yeah I think [Mike Tyson] is definitely serious about doing some fights or whatever, but he’s fought Holyfield twice so they’re both old now, so I think they’re a bit long in the teeth. But who am I to say anything? What anybody’s capable of? I wouldn’t try and kill anybody’s dreams.”