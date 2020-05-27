By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
“I did get a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson,” WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury revealed to BT Sport. “I was like ‘what?’ Yeah, I had a phone call saying ‘would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I was like ‘hell yeah!’
“So yeah I think [Mike Tyson] is definitely serious about doing some fights or whatever, but he’s fought Holyfield twice so they’re both old now, so I think they’re a bit long in the teeth. But who am I to say anything? What anybody’s capable of? I wouldn’t try and kill anybody’s dreams.”
That’s not true Mr. Fury, don’t you plan on killing Mr. Wilder’s dream of becoming 2 time WBC HW champion?
You forget Fury dont have all the titles so its not all Fury’s say on Wilder becoming 2x champion.
Everybody saying they received a call from Tyson for a fight. Shannon said it was a done deal already. Is all these guys FOS
Damn, dont tell Tito Ortiz that u got a call too. It will crush his lil dreams. Lmao. I think these guys that r getting called are on automatic call dialer. Who next, Anne Wolf??
Since every one has been asked to fight MikeTyson, Don’t be surprised if DeLaHoya claims that he was also asked to fight him but at a cruiserweight level.