By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-0, 9 KOs) retained his IBF light flyweight title for the first time when he outpointed mandatory challenger Reggie Suganob (13-1, 4 KOs) from the Philippines over 12 rounds on Sunday at the International Convention Centre in East London, Eastern Cape, South Africa. Two judges scored it 116-111 and the third judge had it 117-110.

Nontshinga (48,80kg) made a sensational start as he came out fast in the first round to take to fight to Suganob (48.75kg) and just before the bell sent the Filipino down in the center of the ring with right hand to the side of the jaw for a count from referee Deon Dwarte who once again did a fine job of controlling the fight.

However, this is where the excitement ended as the 25-year-old Suganob spent the rest of the fight pushing forward as he tried to score against the elusive Nontshinga, 25, who literally got on his bicycle as he backed up around the ring to score with counterpunches.

This was the pattern of the fight which never rose to any heights with the South African in control even though he spent most of the fight on the retreat, scoring with the cleaner punches.

SIYAKHOLWA KUSE WINS SA MINIMUMWEIGHT TITLE

Against the odds the southpaw Siyakholwa Kuse (47.55kg) outpointed defending champion Bangile Nyangani (47.40kg) to win the South African minimumweight title. Kuse, 24, improved his record to 5-3-1, 2 KOs and Nyangani’s record dropped to 13-2, 6 KOs. The scores were 116-112 twice and a rather wide 119-109. The challenger came out fast in the opening round throwing rights and lefts to the head to shade the round. The 28-year-old champion picked up the pace in the second and third rounds, but Kuse shaded the fourth round. There was little in it from round four to the final round, but Kuse did enough to take the title.

GEORGE KANDULO UPSETS MHLANHLA TYRHA

In a junior flyweight bout Malawian George Kandulo (47.50kg) upset the form book when knocked out the talented South African Mhlanhla Tyirha (48.50kg) at 1 minute 57 seconds of the sixth round in a scheduled ten. The South African was in control until a big southpaw left hand dropped him in the corner where he was counted out by the referee. Kandulo improved his record to 6-11, 3 KOs and Tyirha’s record dropped to 8-2, 2 KOs.

MELISSA MILLER WINS SA FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE

In a woman’s bout Melissa Miller won the South African bantamweight title against defending champion Sharadene Fortuin on a ten round split decision.The scores were 97-93, 90-94 for Miller and 96-94 for Fortuin.

In an international super middleweight bout Asemahle Wellem won on points over ten rounds against Alex Kabangu from the DRC.