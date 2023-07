2023 Class Florida Boxing Hall of Fame The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame – Class of 2023 inductions took place this weekend at the St. Petersburg Hilton in St. Petersburg, Florida. Front row (L-R): Alfredo Escalera, John Moceyunas, Marc Lichtenfeld, Vonda Carson, Ali Tareh, Ruben DeJesus, Fred Fluty, Harry De La Vega. Back row (L-R): Vivian Harris, Ossie Ocasio, David Izonreiti, Joey Negron, Ada Velez, Alfred Smith, Jesse Robinson. Nontshinga retains IBF light flyweight title Like this: Like Loading...

