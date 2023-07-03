Now that Savannah Marshall is the new undisputed female super middleweight champion of the world, she is potentially on a collision course for a rematch with arch-rival Claressa Shields, who was the loudest person in the AO Arena when Marshall dethroned Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Manchester, England Saturday night. Shields had some choice comments for Marshall afterwards.

“I will fight her at whatever weight she wants to fight at,” Shields said. “She is going to get beat up… that’s what is going to happen.

“[I saw] a lot of weaknesses and she didn’t learn from her last fight. I agreed with the first judge who had it 95-95. The fight was close – I expected a better performance from both girls.”