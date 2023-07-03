After letting Max Kellerman go last week, ESPN has parted ways with another prominent boxing personality. The contract of popular boxing analyst Andre Ward wasn’t renewed. Ward made the announcement himself on social media. Ward wrote: “Tonight’s show was the last fight under my ESPN contract. It’s been a great ride and I’m going to miss the whole ESPN crew that I’ve worked with for the last six years. I’m excited about my future and the chance to work on new projects and endeavors. Great things are ahead.”

ESPN has released more than 20 ion-air personalities in a cost-cutting measure. The departure of Ward means more air time for Timothy Bradley on ESPN boxing telecasts.