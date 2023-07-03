By Gabriel F. Cordero

2012 Olympic silver medalist Esquiva Falcao (30-1, 20 KOs) doesn’t feel he got a fair shake against Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) in their clash for the vacant IBF middleweight title on Saturday night in Wuppertal, Germany.

“I think this fight was very unfair to me,” Falcao said on social media. “I fought for the world belt in my opponent’s house, it’s not in his country, it’s in his house, in his city. And the judges are all German. Oh, there was an Italian. And where is the boy from? He is from Italy. He is Italian but he lives in Germany. So the fight was all for him to win.

“I was knocked down in the second round. The punch landed, I took it. But then I received two very strong blows below the belt and the referee [Vincent Dupas] did nothing. Not to mention the blows that I received on the back of the head and the shoulder on the chin…I believe the referee is there to protect both athletes, not just defend the home athlete or the promoter who organizes the event.

“I leave here sad, but knowing that I did my part. I didn’t have to fight just one athlete, I had to fight one athlete, the referee, judging problems, but that’s life.”