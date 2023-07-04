Fightnews.com® is sad to announce the passing of former middleweight contender Antwun “Kid Dynamite” Echols at the age of 52. He reportedly passed away unexpectedly in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa. Echols was a big puncher who fought for the world title three times. Later in his career, he became a gatekeeper going 1-17-3 in his last 21 bouts. Echols last fought in April 2016 and ended with a record of 32-22-4, 28 KOs. Rest in peace.

