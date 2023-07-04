Fightnews.com® is sad to announce the passing of former middleweight contender Antwun “Kid Dynamite” Echols at the age of 52. He reportedly passed away unexpectedly in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa. Echols was a big puncher who fought for the world title three times. Later in his career, he became a gatekeeper going 1-17-3 in his last 21 bouts. Echols last fought in April 2016 and ended with a record of 32-22-4, 28 KOs. Rest in peace.
Echols had very good potential as a fighter in which he was dangerous at times with his power. So young to pass away. Anyone know of the cause of death?
No, no word yet.
Hello. Thank you for taking the time out to write. Cause is still unknown at this time.
My condolences. He was a world class fighter.
Damn, I’m really sorry to hear this! I always liked watching Echols fight because he would bring the action.
I remember the fight against Bhop and Charles Brewer.
RIP brother. You brought entertainment to a lot of people!
His wars against bhop and Brewer were awesome. Always liked watching him fight.
RIP Antwun
and Hopkins was nearly unbeatable for much of his career. Didn’t Echols also fight Vivian Harris?
No, he never fought Vivian Harris. Maybe you are confusing Harris with Peter Quillin?
He untertained us and was a great fighter, stay strong..
Love from France..
diabetes most likely this morning i talked ti his daughter and even though they havent came back most likely it was that i talked to him saturday he was fine.
Diabetes is a very destructive disease in some folks. Diabetes can affect all bodily systems (renal, cardio) and take its toll sooner than later for some.
agreed; he was one of those fighters who was somehow shy of being a world champion. HOPEFULLY HE DID’T SUFFER A .OT IN HISPASSING.
Wowwww! Echols had ridiculous power and was just SOOOOOOOO much fun to watch. Thanks for memories and rest easy!
Yes, so many exciting fights from him. His fight with Charles Brewer was a classic. RIP Antwun Echols.
Definitely the Brewer fight and the other one that comes to mind is the Brian Barbosa fight where he knocked Barbosa out of the ring.
I miss Tuesday Night Fights
great fight i was in both the corners on them fights antwun had unbelievable power.
I knew ‘Twun from Davenport and lived close to him a few years back. You couldn’t meet a more humble, down-to-earth guy. He wasn’t perfect by any means – ha – but Antwun was a great fighter and an even better dude.
Sorry you’re gone friend.
antwun was like my brother i grew up with him in amateurs and pros we moved to florida together to train with dan birmingham antwun had diabetes and could not get life insurance so now they have now money to have a funerla or cremate him if anyone could donate to $chesneyEchols cah app anything would help.Thats his daughter having to bury her father and has no clue what to do im trying to help her out as much as i can.
Rest in peace my man.
This is sad, sad news. I always admired Antwun as a fighter, and was always impressed with his intensity and power. He will always be great in my eyes. Gone too soon! As a long-time fan of the sport he excelled at, my deepest condolences to his fine family.
RIP
In his hay day he was as slick as he was cagey and damn sure fun to watch. RIP Kid
I remember watching against Anthony Mundine for WBA supermiddleweight title in Australia
Rest in Peace Champ.
Sad to hear about this. I always liked Echols and liked watching him fight. I read back in the day, Tito Trinidad avoided fighting him because of his power. A few years ago, a guy I know (who’s not really a boxing fan) happened to sit next to him on a flight. Said he was a really cool and humble guy who was more than happy to tell him about his boxing career and personal life.
His record does him no justice. In his heyday he was a feared and dangerous contender. RIP Antwun
I still watch Echols fight against Charles Brewer at least once a week
Cracking fighter was Antwun, irrespective of his late career record
Condolences to Antwun’s Family and Friends
Condolences to the Echols family. Did he pass away with a bullet still lodged in his armpit? I remember hearing this when he fought Mundine with a bullet in his armpit and I thought whoa this dudes a savage haha.
RIP mate x
Rest In Peace…
RIP
Damn, coming up thought he would take over from bhop sad!!!
S.I.P
RIP great fighter.. Wish the best to his family no one should die at 52 it’s such a young age !
Great action packed fighter, may he rest in Peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…
Well, anytime we lose a soldier of the boxing family it’s a sad time, but based on some reports of financial issues we as a family should find a way to help support one another that’s safe and no projected scam and I believe many will, but we can’t just trust someones cash app just because they say it’s for a certain cause and that’s the world we live in today. Very unfortunate! Fightnews we need you to go to work to verify a protected source of giving.
Brian Barbosa is a personal childhood friend of mine, who I boxed with back in the day in Providence RI. He said when Echols knocked him out of the ring it was the hardest he had ever been hit. He sparred many rounds with Terry Norris and as strong as the Bull was, he said those guys were the strongest he’s ever been in the ring with. Bull has an episode on Dr. Phil called “Beauty and the Boxer” from August 2021, he’s going through it; substance abuse and brain issues. Boxing is such a glorious sport but takes so much from its combatants. Still have that fight on VHS tape.
When you have prior health conditions in this country, you can’t get approved for anything; people die everyday like this, unfortunately. Rest in Power.
I loved his stoppage of Barbosa years ago. I hated the bogus stoppage win he got over Charles Brewer. Not that he was responsible for the poor officiating. He was doing his job, fighting the fight.
Nevertheless, I’m sure being continually licensed to prize fight long past his best days didn’t help his untimely passing.
At his best he was always entertaining and worth watching. Had he come along before or after Hopkins, he would have won a belt.
It’s amazing how fighters like Echols, Oba Carr, & David Tua for example never won a title, but absolute bums like Luis Santana and John Ruiz did. My condolences to his family.
I remember Echols’ KO win over Brian Barboza and his battles with B-Hop and just remember thinking to myself Echols, along with Julian Jackson, had some of the heaviest hands I ever saw from a middleweight fighter. I believe he even knocked down B-Hop from an overhand right in their first fight while punching on a break. It was uncommon for that to happen to Hopkins. Echols was a fine fighter and I too remember the battle with Charles Brewer. RIP, Kid Dynamite.
Scooby, he stopped breathing.