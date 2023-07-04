“I Expect The Sanctioning Bodies To Keep Their Word!”

By Boxing Bob Newman

After Savannah Marshall’s hard fought majority decision victory over Franchon Crews Dezurn earned her the undisputed super middleweight titles, the buzz immediately began for a Marshall – Shields rematch, as in Claressa Shields. The only woman to defeat Marshall in the pro ring, Shields was on hand at the post fight press conference and promptly stoked the fires for a rematch. “Come to Detroit and I’ll beat you again!” For her part, Marshall and her team stumped for the fight to be in the U.K. “There’s no money in women’s boxing in the United States. Pay me the money and I’ll beat YOU again,” to which Shields replied, “In the amateurs?” Marshall retorted, “It’s still a win!”

While a rematch may be one of the higher profile fights in women’s boxing, Shadasia Green has something to say about when and if that will take place. Green holds a rare distinction in the boxing world- being unanimously ranked #1 across the board by all four sanctioning bodies. With a gaudy 12-0, 11 knockouts record, Green feels she has waited long enough. The reigning WBC Silver champion at super middleweight, Green attended last year’s WBC convention in Acapulco, Mexico to lobby for her shot at Crews Dezurn. That shot was approved and sanctioned by the WBC, only to see Marshall leap frog ahead of Green and upset the apple cart.

Still, Green is hopeful, taking to social media, “I trust the sanctioning bodies will keep there (sic) word! Or Vacate!” It would appear that with the rare, unilateral agreement among the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO, that the 33-year-old Green should get the next shot. Marshall herself acknowledged that Green is #1 and deserves her shot and Shields has said she considers herself, Crews-Dezurn, Marshall and Green as the “Four Queens” in women’s boxing. Let’s see how this pans out.