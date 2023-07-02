Top Rank has inked 2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) to a multiyear promotional deal.

In a cost-cutting measure, ESPN has reportedly axed 20 on-air personalities, including Max Kellerman, the former boxing analyst who went on to become involved in all sports with the network.

Looks like hopes for a December bout between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk have collapsed. Fury’s camp has now teased a “game changer” for Fury’s next outing, which could be a boxing exhibition against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.