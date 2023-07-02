Top Rank has inked 2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) to a multiyear promotional deal.
In a cost-cutting measure, ESPN has reportedly axed 20 on-air personalities, including Max Kellerman, the former boxing analyst who went on to become involved in all sports with the network.
Looks like hopes for a December bout between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk have collapsed. Fury’s camp has now teased a “game changer” for Fury’s next outing, which could be a boxing exhibition against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.
Like all the other morons out there they will jump on the AI bandwagon and have virtual on air personalities. Everything in the world now is about cutting costs. For what reason? Greed. A small few want to control everything, but when no one can make a living who will afford to buy what they are selling. These companies are more and more run by bean counters. Good luck. US automakers took this approach and look at the status of those companies.
You are correct. But first you need to know who is behind it all and who controls it all before you can fix the problem. I’ll give you a hint, they’ll never stop pushing the “6 million” lie and the have the ultimate victim mentality.
Kellerman can’t catch a break. First, HBO let’s him go when they did away with boxing. Now, ESPN is trimming the fat to save money. What will he do next?
Max is great. The cream always rises to the top
Was wondering what would happen to Jalolov after Probellum shutdown. I wonder if they also have any interest in Dychko. He could also use a push and he and Mahkmudov are all in pretty similar situations imo.
Wow I hope max gets a job elsewhere, I like that guy…
Max is a class act and I’m 100% positive he will land on his feet somewhere. He is extremely knowledgeable and has a great screen presence.
Sucks for Max.
Hate to see Max get axed. Hopefully, he lands a new gig soon. Also, why is Tyson trying to ruin his career with this nonsense? I want to like him but he’s sure making it more and more difficult.