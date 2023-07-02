Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson spoke about his ten round decision win over “Prince” Charles Martin (29-4-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday evening in front of 7,234 hometown fans at Toledo’s Huntington Center.
Jered Anderson: “It felt great. I had my team with me. I got my family with me. I got Toledo with me. They showed up and they’re in the building. They were with me the entire 10 rounds. I heard them all the way through. I’m grateful for my opponent. He took the fight on short notice. He came and performed really good. I think we put on a hell of a show for Toledo.
“I wanted to go the distance. It was my first time. I just wanted to make sure that I could go the distance and especially be able to withstand power the whole 10 rounds. He had power until the last round, and I was happy to get the rounds in. I think I took his best shots very well. I don’t think there was a time in the fight where I looked unsteady or where I couldn’t hold my own. Did feel like he got me with a good shot and stunned me? No. But do I feel like he got me with a good shot and made me aware? Yes, so I had to readjust and get back to the game plan.”
Charles Martin: “I took the fight on 11 days’ notice. I did the best I could. He’s a real champion. He’ll be making his way to the top soon. I’m proud of him. He’s really good. He’s a crafty boxer. Usually, when I catch somebody and hurt them, I can finish them. If they don’t fall, usually I can follow up and put them away. But he is like a little middleweight. He is crafty. He was able to get out even when he was rocked. He was able to maneuver and get out the way. He’s going to be a champion.”
But Jared said the fight wont go 5 rounds and it goes the distance and now says he WANTED to go the distance? You’re a good fighter but don’t make excuses snowflake.
The bigger man stood his ground in the 5th and he had no answer for it but to endure and let Martin punch himself out. He’s gonna have to figure that out..Usyk would have been crushed in his foray into HW if he didn’t have excellent defense to go along with his mobility. Anderson has the mobility but not the defensive skills.
Now I don’t like him for this BS excuse. He’s going straight back to fighting bums after this fight
Sure you wanted to go to the distance. Anderson doesn’t have the mentality to be a world champion, and so he won’t be.
FLOP. America trying desperately to enter into the heavyweight division so corrupt American men in suits you don’t see get paid. This is protection racket 2.0. Wilder was 1. Pathetic
Martin showed he can still bang in there!!! I was not impressed with Anderson, I’m not knocking on the door that he did not get him out of there. Anderson showed he can be hit and rocked. Martin, rocked him a couple of times but he was unable to follow up with his punches. Nothing against, Martin but he is slowing down. I nvr felt he was in trouble, he looked like a Veteran in which he was slow. A younger Martin would of been too much for Anderson. Anderson needs a lot more fights.