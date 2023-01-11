Here’s an interesting fact about Saturday’s heavyweight twinbill at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. In the featured fights, both the “A Sides” are slight betting underdogs.

In the main event, Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) is currently -128 against Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) +102. Shaw moved into the main event after Ajagba’s original opponent pulled out.

In the co-feature, spoiler Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs) is -138 against unbeaten 2016 Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) +108.

No 35:1 favorites here.