Here’s an interesting fact about Saturday’s heavyweight twinbill at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. In the featured fights, both the “A Sides” are slight betting underdogs.
In the main event, Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) is currently -128 against Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) +102. Shaw moved into the main event after Ajagba’s original opponent pulled out.
In the co-feature, spoiler Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs) is -138 against unbeaten 2016 Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) +108.
No 35:1 favorites here.
Shaw was on the card anyway, fighting Vianello, and he’s always in shape. I think he decisions Ajagba. If Rice is in shape, and that’s a big IF, I also think he wins; but he’s been out of the ring a year and he put on 15lbs in between his last two fights.