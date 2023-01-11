By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) is expected to return on April 1st in London according to promoter Eddie Hearn. “He’s gonna train in America, and he’ll start that camp in the next week,” Hearn said on The DAZN Boxing Show Monday. “He’ll be flying out. You guys will get the news soon. Like I said, AJ’s his own man, and something like (revealing his new trainer) is for him to confirm once he’s happy to confirm it…April 1 is the targeted date in London.”

Derrick James, trainer of Errol Spence and Jermell Charlo, is rumored to be Joshua’s new trainer, replacing Robert Garcia. WBO #10, IBF #11 heavyweight Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) could be Joshua’s April 1 opponent. Stay tuned.