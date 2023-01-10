Two regional title fights are among the six undercard clashes that are part of the Don King Promotions PPV card on January 21 at Casino Miami Jai-Alai headlined by the WBA NABA gold heavyweight championship as Jonathan Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) is set to defend his title against former WBC heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs).

The lineup includes:

NABA welterweight titlist Tre’Sean Wiggins (14-5-3, 8 KOs) against Nigel Fennel (13-1, 8 KOs).

WBA Continental Americas middleweight beltholder Ian Green (16-2, 11 KOs) against undefeated Alexander Castro (11-0, 9 KOs).

Light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali (18-1-2, 10 KOs) against an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder.

Featherweight Neslan Machado (19-0, 8 KOs) against Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The first two bouts of the night will feature a super lightweight attraction between Raynel Mederos (7-0, 2 KOs) against Nelson Morales (3-1). The other bout is a light heavyweight attraction for six rounds.