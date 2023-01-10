January 10, 2023
Boxing News

Guidry-Stiverne undercard bouts announced

Two regional title fights are among the six undercard clashes that are part of the Don King Promotions PPV card on January 21 at Casino Miami Jai-Alai headlined by the WBA NABA gold heavyweight championship as Jonathan Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) is set to defend his title against former WBC heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs).

The lineup includes:

  • NABA welterweight titlist Tre’Sean Wiggins (14-5-3, 8 KOs) against Nigel Fennel (13-1, 8 KOs).
  • WBA Continental Americas middleweight beltholder Ian Green (16-2, 11 KOs) against undefeated Alexander Castro (11-0, 9 KOs).
  • Light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali (18-1-2, 10 KOs) against an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder.
  • Featherweight Neslan Machado (19-0, 8 KOs) against Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The first two bouts of the night will feature a super lightweight attraction between Raynel Mederos (7-0, 2 KOs) against Nelson Morales (3-1). The other bout is a light heavyweight attraction for six rounds.

  • Goodness, anyone who would pay to see this card of complete garbage should have their head examined.

  • This is a joke right? Seriously? fans pay for this? a title fight? WBA NABA Gold Heavyweight Championship and Stiverne is getting another shot? He’s gotten like 7 already smh.

