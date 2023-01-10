DAZN today announced that it will broadcast the all-British dust-up between Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) and Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) on January 21 from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing live from AO Arena in Manchester. The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan.

The show features a strong undercard with Richard Riakporhe launching his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Głowacki and local lad Jack Massey stepping up to face former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

BOXXER CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom said: “This is fantastic news. I am delighted that fight fans in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan will be able to watch this blockbuster event live and exclusively on DAZN. The card is stacked with massive fights from top to bottom. And the brewing animosity between bitter rivals, Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will reach boiling point in what promises to be an unmissable main event in front of a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester.”

Wasserman’s Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland, said: “It’s fantastic that this mega fight will now have a global audience on DAZN, it’s a fight that merits a global audience and the eyeballs of the world will be on Manchester come next Saturday.”