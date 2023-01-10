DAZN today also announced a partnership with YouTube boxer KSI and his celebrity boxing promotional company Misfits Boxing. The deal, in association with the Sauerland brothers, Wasserman Boxing and Proper Loud, will see all KSI fights and MF & DAZN: X Series events broadcast exclusively on DAZN for the next five years.

DAZN to exclusively broadcast at least 6 MF & DAZN: X Series events a year including two pay-per-view fight nights across its 230+ territories. The deal highlights DAZN’s commitment to attract new, younger audiences to the platform.

The first event is Saturday with KSI VS. Faze Temper to air live from London’s OVO Wembley Arena on DAZN PPV. Other dates are February 25 (UK), April 22 (US), May 13 (UK), June TBA (US).

The MF & DAZN: X Series to date has seen unprecedented numbers tuning in. The first show alone, headlined by KSI in August, attracted nearly 2 million global viewers on DAZN (with 90% of those tuning in being first time subscribers to DAZN), with the highlights and build-up content generating a further 30 million views across DAZNs social platforms.