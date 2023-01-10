Interestingly, despite coming out on top in an IBF welterweight eliminator on Saturday night, the camp of Roiman Villa is talking more about an immediate rematch with “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis rather than a title shot against IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence or IBF interim welterweight champion Boots Ennis.
“In one of my tweets before the fight, I said that a star would be born in this fight and I was right,” said promoter Sampson Lewkowicz. “The plan worked perfectly. You can only get away for so long against an animal like Villa. And if Ellis wants to complain, he can have a rematch any time. Just ask. Villa will do it again, but this time it will be even quicker. If not, we are ready for Boots Ennis if he wants to fight.”
Villa-Ellis was a close fight, so a rematch wouldn’t be a bad thing.
Idk if Ellis really wants any more of that. Now that Villa has him figured out, I predict a much easier victory. I think he stops Ellis this time.
Respect for Villa taking the immediate rematch instead of waiting around for a title shot. A star was indeed born and that star exposed Ellis easily. It’ll be the same turnout or maybe even by stoppage the next time.
Very smart move because Villa might win easily this time and that will enhance his purse whether against Ennis or Spence
Given the fact that they were hinting Ennis vs Ellis, I think it be really interesting to see Ennis vs Villa! While there’s no doubt in my mind that I thought Ellis won on points vs Villa, unfortunately for Ellis the rematch may prove to be worse for him!
Ellis won every round except the 12th round. Ellis was robbed and team Villa know they’re not ready for Spence.
Boxing judges have no respect and have an obvious agenda against Boxer’s that can hit and not get hit.
My ass he won every round! plz give me some of the juice ya drinking.
Ellis all hype, he actually fought someone with a heat beat and lost, not to mention he was looking ahead to a Boots fight. Pffffffffffffffffffff he got what was coming and a rematch he gets KTFO.