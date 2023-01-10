Interestingly, despite coming out on top in an IBF welterweight eliminator on Saturday night, the camp of Roiman Villa is talking more about an immediate rematch with “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis rather than a title shot against IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence or IBF interim welterweight champion Boots Ennis.

“In one of my tweets before the fight, I said that a star would be born in this fight and I was right,” said promoter Sampson Lewkowicz. “The plan worked perfectly. You can only get away for so long against an animal like Villa. And if Ellis wants to complain, he can have a rematch any time. Just ask. Villa will do it again, but this time it will be even quicker. If not, we are ready for Boots Ennis if he wants to fight.”

Villa-Ellis was a close fight, so a rematch wouldn’t be a bad thing.