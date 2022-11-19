November 19, 2022
Boxing Results

Night of Knockouts

Undefeated super welterweight “The Jackpot” Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a second round stoppage over Omar “The Grinch” Siala (39-21-3, 23 KOs) on Thursday night at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, Long Island, New York. James dropped Siala in round two, then finished him with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:19.

Undefeated super lightweight Ryan “The Silent Assassin” O’Rourke (9-0, 2 KOs) dropped Andreas “Maestro” Maier (8-7, 6 KOs) three times en route to a first round stoppage at 2:53.

Undefeated super welterweight Zay “No Choice” Flaherty (5-0, 3 KOs) blew away Keenan Raymond (1-5-1) in the first round.  Raymond down three times to get a referee’s stoppage at the 2:43 mark.

Cruiserweight Afunwa King (6-1, 3 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Emmanuel Etienne (2-1, 1 KO). Time was 2:51.

Super featherweight Iman Lee scored three knockdowns on his way to a first round TKO over Dom Breen. Time was 2:47.

