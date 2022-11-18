And it’s not Ryan “Kingry” Garcia…not yet, at least.

Undefeated WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) returns to his native DMV area to face undefeated WBA super featherweight champion and upset artist Héctor Luis García (16-0, 10 KOs) on Saturday, January 7 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., headlining a Showtime PPV event. Pre-sale tickets will be available Tuesday through Ticketmaster with the code: BOXING

Garcia is coming off consecutive upset wins over Chris Colbert in February and Roger Gutierrez in August. Against Davis, he will be a decided underdog again.