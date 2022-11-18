And it’s not Ryan “Kingry” Garcia…not yet, at least.
Undefeated WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) returns to his native DMV area to face undefeated WBA super featherweight champion and upset artist Héctor Luis García (16-0, 10 KOs) on Saturday, January 7 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., headlining a Showtime PPV event. Pre-sale tickets will be available Tuesday through Ticketmaster with the code: BOXING
Garcia is coming off consecutive upset wins over Chris Colbert in February and Roger Gutierrez in August. Against Davis, he will be a decided underdog again.
Good for Garcia, he’s definitely earned the payday that this fight will bring. I don’t think wins it, but I thought the same thing before his last two fights and he proved me wrong both of those times, so let’s see what he can do.
Glad that Tank’s picked a good opponent for Tank. Tank should win of course but still a good opponent. Tank destroys Ryan Queenry next.
Tank fighting the smaller opponent once again whos not even in the same division. Looks good in the press but we all know its a cherry pick to make he look good.
Kingry in 2!
Assuming he’s found not guilty, trial starts 12/7/22