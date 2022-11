Weights from Springfield, Massachusetts Denzel Whitley 146.6 vs. Kris Jacobs 146.8

Steve Sumpter 170.8 vs. Edet “Papito” Mkpanam 169.6

Carlos Castillo 153.8 vs. Tyrone Luckey 149

Ian “Dinamite” Garcia 141 vs. Ronny Arana 145.2

Isiah Cruz 133 vs. Pablo Batres 133

Carlos Gonzalez 133.8 vs. Mathew McGee 134 Venue: Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions

TV: bxngtv.com Night of Knockouts

