By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese southpaw hard-puncher Yudai Shigeoka (6-0, 4 KOs), 105, proved too powerful and pugnacious in flattening JBC#2 Tatsuro Nakashima (11-4-1, 7 KOs), 104.75, with a vicious right hook to the button at 1:20 of the third session, winning the vacant Japanese 105-pound belt. Well-known for his durability in his previous defeat on points by Yudai’s brother WBC#1 Ginjiro, Nakashima suffered an early knockdown in the first and was completely stretched flat on the deck. People sometimes make a mistake by regarding them as twin brothers, but 5’3” Yudai is 25, two years his senior to 5’0” Ginjiro. They are aiming to be tiny Klitschko brothers holding world belts simultaneously.

Promoter: Watanabe Promotions.

