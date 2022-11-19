By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Japanese lightweight champ Shu Utsuki (12-0, 10 KOs), 134.5, impressively kept his national belt as he displayed his devastating power in decking highly regarded Jirolian Riku (14-4, 13 KOs), 134.75, at 2:48 of the third session in a scheduled ten-round main event on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Jirolian having lately scored bad knockout wins, it was regarded as a very competitive encounter, but it was Utsuki that showed his superior skills and power punching in decking the challenger three times en route to a fine TKO victory. His right crosses often caught the bewildered rival and badly hurt him with more powerful and effective shots to the belly and the face. Utsuki, whose amateur mark was 81-27, is worth watching with his hard-punching ability.

BoxRec: Shu Utsuki

Promoter: Watanabe Promotions.

