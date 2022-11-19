By Ron Jackson

Junior lightweight Lunga Sitemela (15-1, 9 KOs) won on a fourth-round knockout against the #1 challenger Khanyile Bulana (12-2, 8 KOs) to retain his South African title at the Vibrant Sports Centre in Cape Town on Friday night.

Sitemela was making the first defense of his title that he won on 26 May this year when he stopped Sibusiso Zingange (17-5-2) in the tenth round.

Bulana came out in the first round pushing out his jab but with limited success.

The champion came on strong in round two to score with some good shots to the body and was in control throughout the round.

The challenge was warned on a number of occasions by the referee for pushing and pulling and one time nearly threw his opponent over the ropes.

Despite the challengers’ rough tactics Sitemela was in control throughout and sent the him down for an eight count in the third round.

The fight became rather untidy with the challenger mauling and holding and was deducted a point by the referee.

It was a desperate Bulana who came out for the fourth round but it was the champion who scored with shots to the head and body before sending him down for the count in the neutral corner.

The time was 2:58.

UNDERCARD

Flyweight: Daniel Pontac W ko 9 Mzwabantu Dabuza.

Junior lightweight: Thembani Mbangatha W ko 2 Thabiso Zakhe

Junior middleweight; Malangana Nzama W pts 4 Tasriq Sayed

Featherweight: Simamkele Tutsheni W pts 4 Lufuno Muntshayi (woman)

Featherweight: Pierre Lyle Fischer W ko 2 Takalani Ramuedi

The promoter was Jackie Brice Boxing Promotions.