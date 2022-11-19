November 19, 2022
Boxing News

WBO introduces new belt design

The World Boxing Organization recently upgraded the design of the world champion and regional champion title belts, the first major upgrade to the organization’s hardware since its founding in 1988.

The final design blends the WBO traditional colors of burgundy, blue, and gold with a reimagined badge and new motifs. The new belts were unveiled to great acclaim during the WBO Annual Convention, held last month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

_

Sadjo retains Euro 168lb belt
Sitemela retains SA title on 4th round knockout

