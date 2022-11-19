The World Boxing Organization recently upgraded the design of the world champion and regional champion title belts, the first major upgrade to the organization’s hardware since its founding in 1988.
The final design blends the WBO traditional colors of burgundy, blue, and gold with a reimagined badge and new motifs. The new belts were unveiled to great acclaim during the WBO Annual Convention, held last month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
_
New design, why not a new champ belt in the divisions?
You can’t polish a turd, WBOgus.
But…. but it always looks like that.
I’m sure boxers the world over are thrilled. Yeah right.
Well, if we put them together they can fit in an USV all of them, but for the ones belong to the WBC we might a big trailer truck, could be not enough