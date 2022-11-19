Unbeaten EBU super middleweight champion Kevin Lele Sadjo (19-0, 17 KOs) retained his belt with a seventh round TKO over Emre Cukur (19-2-1, 3 KOs) in the Goulamirian-Egorov co-feature on Saturday night at La Paletre in Le Cannet, France. Sadjo battered Cukur for six rounds, then dropped him in round seven and got the referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage.

In a clash for the vacant European super welterweight title, Milan Prat (18-0, 15 KOs) scored a second round KO against Stephen Danyo (20-6-3, 7 KOs)). A left hook finished Danyo.