WBO #1 light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) knocked out Stefani Koykov (14-2, 12 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at Telford International Centre in Telford, England. Yarde stalked Koykov the entire fight and finally dropped him for the count in round three. Time was 2:31. Yarde is now in line for a shot at unified champion Artur Beterbiev in January.

In the main event, Liam Davies (13-0, 5 KOs) outpointed Ionut Baluta (15-4, 3 KOs) over twelve rounds for the vacant European super bantamweight title. Scores were 116-112, 118-110, 117-111.