In his first bout in nearly three years, WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 18 KOs) powered his way to a twelve round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Aleksei Egorov (11-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at La Paletre in Le Cannet, France. Egorov kept Goulamirian off balance early on by putting a consistent jab in his face. Midway in the bout, Goulamirian began landing his power shots, noticeably moving Egorov. By round eight, Goulamirian was punishing Egorov, although Egorov kept his hands moving. Lots of clinches down the stretch. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 117-111.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Scores too wide.Good quality fight.