In his first bout in nearly three years, WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 18 KOs) powered his way to a twelve round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Aleksei Egorov (11-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at La Paletre in Le Cannet, France. Egorov kept Goulamirian off balance early on by putting a consistent jab in his face. Midway in the bout, Goulamirian began landing his power shots, noticeably moving Egorov. By round eight, Goulamirian was punishing Egorov, although Egorov kept his hands moving. Lots of clinches down the stretch. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 117-111.

