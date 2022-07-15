40-year-old former four-weight world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes says he still has plenty left in the tank and plans to work his back into title contention after his world title defeat to WBO junior bantamweight champion Kazuto Ioka Wednesday night in Tokyo.

“I lost the fight on points, and I felt that Ioka did not want to try and deliver a knockout win for his fans and was just happy to win the fight on the scorecards,” Nietes told Probellum.com. “I was not able to put as much pressure on Ioka as I would have liked. I was waiting for Ioka to move in and throw his shots, so that I could hit him with my big counters, but it didn’t happen often enough.

“I was defeated but, without question, I can still fight for world titles again.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that I can challenge once again, and I see myself probably having one or two more fights at world level before I hang up my gloves inside the ring,” Nietes added.