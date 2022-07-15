July 15, 2022
Randall tops Pandzic remains unbeaten

Unbeaten welterweight Quinton Randall (10-0-1, 2 KOs) outboxed Ivan “Cobra” Pandzic (14-2-1, 8 KOs) over eight Rigondeaux-like rounds on Thursday night at the Yakama Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington. Randall picked apart Pandzic and was content to cruise to a 78-74, 79-73, 79-73 win.

Unbeaten local super middleweight Andrew “White Lightning” Murphy (6-0, 4 KOs) took a workmanlike eight round unanimous decision over journeyman Isiah Jones (9-7, 3 KOs). Murphy, who is trained by Roy Jones Jr., won 79-73, 80-72, 80-72 to claim the NBA America’s title.

Super lightweight Magarito Hernandez (3-2-1, 0 KOs) outworked William Gomez Hernandez (8-3, 5 KOs) over eight rounds to win 78-74 3x.

Super middleweight Alarenz Reynolds (6-0, 3 KOs) took a six round majority decision over Joe Aguilar (2-1-1, 1 KO) by scores of 57-57, 58-56, 58-56.

