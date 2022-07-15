Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia and former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna faced off at the final press conference for their DAZN clash on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. Fortuna gave Garcia his Chicago Bulls hat as a gift after Garcia stated that he likes the Chicago Bulls.

Ryan Garcia: “I’m determined to do something amazing, entertain the fans and give them a show. He wants to knock me out too, so we’re going to come in and throw our punches and give the fans a great show…we know what we do. I’m coming to f*ck him up too. I don’t care if he gave me a hat or not.”

Javier Fortuna: “Obviously there have been a couple of times in my career where I left it up to the judges and it wasn’t a good thing. It’s either he kills me or I kill him. Me giving you this hat doesn’t guarantee I won’t break your face on Saturday. I don’t want any excuses.”