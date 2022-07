ESPN Weights from Temecula, California Arnold Barboza Jr 139.6 vs. Danielito Zorrilla 139.6

(WBO intercontinental junior welterweight title) Raymond Muratalla 136 vs. Jair Valtierra 137

Richard Torrez Jr 224 vs. Roberto Zavala Jr 255.2

Jorge Marron Jr 143.2 vs. Adrian Yung 142.6

Austin Brooks 125.2 vs. Victor Saravia 125.2

Stephan Shaw 236.6 vs. Bernardo Marquez 231.2

Floyd Diaz 122.6 vs. Pedro Salome 121.4 Venue: Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, California

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Pedraza-Commey clash Aug 27 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.