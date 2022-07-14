July 14, 2022
Boxing News

Pedraza-Commey clash Aug 27

Two former world champions are set for an Oklahoma showdown, as Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) will battle Richard “RC” Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in the 10-round junior welterweight main event August 27 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, undefeated puncher Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) returns to action against veteran Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs).

Pedraza-Commey and Anderson-Rovcanin will be broadcast live on ESPN. The undercard — streaming exclusively on ESPN+ — is scheduled to include the return of heavyweight puncher Efe Ajagba (15-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Hungary’s Jozsef Darmos (14-4-3, 10 KOs).

In other undercard action:

Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (4-0, 3 KOs) steps up in class against Harry Gigliotti (8-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round junior welterweight scrap.

Tulsa native Trey Lippe Morrison (18-1, 17 KOs), who lost his undefeated record in his last bout, is scheduled to return in an eight-round heavyweight fight.

Standout junior welterweight prospect Kelvin Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) steps up in a six-rounder against Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-4, 2 KOs).

Frevian Gonzalez (5-1, 1 KO), who trains with Pedraza, will see action in a six-round lightweight bout against Gerardo Esquivel (3-2-1, 1 KO).

ESPN Weights from Temecula, California
Foreman says he's being extorted

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • That’s a really good main event. Two old lightweight champions meeting up at 140. Pedraza probably takes it, but I’ll be pulling for Commey. I was wondering when Anderson would be back. I think they’re leading into Anderson – Ajagba.

    Reply
    • >