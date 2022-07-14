Two former world champions are set for an Oklahoma showdown, as Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) will battle Richard “RC” Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in the 10-round junior welterweight main event August 27 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, undefeated puncher Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) returns to action against veteran Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs).

Pedraza-Commey and Anderson-Rovcanin will be broadcast live on ESPN. The undercard — streaming exclusively on ESPN+ — is scheduled to include the return of heavyweight puncher Efe Ajagba (15-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Hungary’s Jozsef Darmos (14-4-3, 10 KOs).

In other undercard action:

Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (4-0, 3 KOs) steps up in class against Harry Gigliotti (8-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round junior welterweight scrap.

Tulsa native Trey Lippe Morrison (18-1, 17 KOs), who lost his undefeated record in his last bout, is scheduled to return in an eight-round heavyweight fight.

Standout junior welterweight prospect Kelvin Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) steps up in a six-rounder against Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-4, 2 KOs).

Frevian Gonzalez (5-1, 1 KO), who trains with Pedraza, will see action in a six-round lightweight bout against Gerardo Esquivel (3-2-1, 1 KO).