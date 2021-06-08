Super middleweight Kevin “The Second Coming” Newman (11-2-1, 6 KOs), now trained by Roy Jones Jr., faces Manuel “Meno” Gallegos (17-1, 15 KOs) Thursday on UFC Fightpass. The scheduled ten-rounder takes place at the Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, with the vacant NBA Americas title on the line.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight,” Newman said. “It’s a great opportunity for me thanks to Roy, my team, and RJJ Boxing Promotions to get me back on the path to chase my dream of becoming world champion. I’ve been in the gym with Roy since April of last year, working day in and day out down in Pensacola, Florida. This is my first fight with Roy as my head trainer and having an official camp with him. I’m excited to show what we’ve been working on.”