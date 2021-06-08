Boxing exhibition fever continues Friday with the return of “The Baby-faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera (67-7, 44 KOs) against all-action brawler Jesus Soto-Karass (29-13-4, 18 KOs) at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena in Pico Rivera, California, and live on pay-per-view.

Barrera vs. Soto-Karass will be a six round exhibition fight with two-minute rounds. Spectators will be allowed to attend the event, which is presented by Marvin Rodriguez/Marvnation, a new promoter out of Southern California.

47-year-old Hall of Famer Barrera’s last fight was more than ten years ago. Soto-Karass, 38, last fought in 2018.

For Barrera, this is just the beginning. On July 16, he has an exhibition lined up against famed rival Erik Morales in Dallas.