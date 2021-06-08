Boxing exhibition fever continues Friday with the return of “The Baby-faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera (67-7, 44 KOs) against all-action brawler Jesus Soto-Karass (29-13-4, 18 KOs) at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena in Pico Rivera, California, and live on pay-per-view.
Barrera vs. Soto-Karass will be a six round exhibition fight with two-minute rounds. Spectators will be allowed to attend the event, which is presented by Marvin Rodriguez/Marvnation, a new promoter out of Southern California.
47-year-old Hall of Famer Barrera’s last fight was more than ten years ago. Soto-Karass, 38, last fought in 2018.
For Barrera, this is just the beginning. On July 16, he has an exhibition lined up against famed rival Erik Morales in Dallas.
Why would somebody pay ppv for an exhibition match that means nothing? The morales one means something but with Soto karass? Not really…
Karass in his prime was a workhorse. On a side note, Karass was an advocate for breast cancer awareness during the height of his career. Karass would even wear boxing attire and gloves in some fights that had the breast cancer awareness colors in pink. Thank you Mr. Karass for your work in doing so. Cancer does not discriminate.
I’d like to watch it but for free. I think us fans who paid money for decades on PPV should be able to watch these fighters on ESPN at least.
I loved Barrera during his career and especially when he schooled Hamed. Everyone seems to be riding the exhibition train right now and if they are healthy and willing so be it , I won’t pay to watch exhibitions personally but if these guys are safely having fun and make a few bucks I don’t begrudge them.