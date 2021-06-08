June 8, 2021
Boxing Results

WBO #1 Taniguchi halts Nakashima, keeps Japanese 105lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO #1 Japanese minimumweight champ Masataka Taniguchi (14-3, 9 KOs), 105, successfully made his initial defense of the Japanese minimumweight belt as he bloodied JBC #1 Tatsuro Nakashima (11-2-1, 7 KOs), 105, so profusely that the ref called a halt to save the loser from further streaming of blood at 1:35 of the fifth round in a scheduled ten on Monday in Tokyo, Japan.

Mizuki Chimoto (3-0, 1 KO), 104.75, acquired the vacant OPBF female minimum belt by eking out a majority decision (78-74 twice, 76-76) over former world champ Yuko Kuroki (18-7-2, 8 KOs), 105, over eight.

Kanako Taniyama (4-1-1, 1 KO), 118, seized the vacant Japanese female bantam belt by a technical decision over Yuko Henzan (8-11-4, 2 KO), 117.25, over six.

Promoter: Watanabe Promotions.

Attendance: 510 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

