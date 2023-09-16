Top Rank has announced a November 16 world title twinbill in Las Vegas headlined by Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) against Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC lightweight title. WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends against 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) in the co-feature.
Stevenson was originally slated to face Frank Martin, but that bout fell through after the camps announced an agreement.
Good for DLS for taking the fight! He was talking quite a bit about Stevenson and he stood up when his name was called. Navarrete – Conceicao is probably Conceicao’s last shot, but I can’t imagine he wins that fight. Has absolutely nothing to keep Nava off of him.
Naaaaaaaa
I have a strong feeling DLS will put on a solid performance. Stevenson better not overlook DLS or else he will catch a shock (e.g. a knockdown and/or stunned).
DLS’s style will present problems for Stevenson. I hope this fight holds the scheduled date.
Good fights. Don’t know enough about dela Santos, but navarette should be on another show. Quick turnaround for him.
That’s how Navarrete used to be. He defended four times in 2019 and even fought three times in 2020, as crazy as that year was. The man loves activity. Good for him.
I have a feeling this will be Shakur’s show out performance, the beginning of the rise of his career
De Los Santos is game but Shakur bout to show him the cliche saying of there are levels