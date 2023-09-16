Top Rank has announced a November 16 world title twinbill in Las Vegas headlined by Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) against Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC lightweight title. WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends against 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) in the co-feature.

Stevenson was originally slated to face Frank Martin, but that bout fell through after the camps announced an agreement.