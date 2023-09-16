Broner-Howard, Mikaelian-Makabu, Guidry-Escalera, Bryan-Chaney

Hall of Fame promoter Don King just celebrated his 92nd birthday, and he’s been working non-stop to put together another boxing card that is a night that fans will remember. That birthday celebration will continue in his next non-stop promotion in his “Only in America 92 Celebration” as he has put together a boxing extravaganza like no other set for November 4 at Casino Miami Jai Alai.

“We are bringing the public a boxing card, where all the fights will be co-feature events,” said King. “One great fight after another. It will be an action-packed night to remember and we have more to come.”

Adrien “The Problem” Broner, a four-time world champion in four weight divisions, meets another Cincinnati, OH fighter in Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs) for the “People’s Championship”. Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) made his return to the ring on June 9th a successful one in winning a unanimous decision over William “Hutch” Hutchinson. It was Broner’s first fight in nearly 26 months, who is on a mission to secure the 140-pound world title.

A clash for the vacant WBC cruiserweight championship features the top two ranked fighters with #1 Noel Mikaelian (26-2, 11 KOs) from Miami via Armenia against former champion Ilunga Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) of Johannesburg, South Africa via the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Makabu, who lost his title to Badou Jack as he was stopped in the 12th round, is hoping to regain his belt after Badou Jack relinquished the title.

On top of those two bouts will be two heavyweight attractions.

WBA NABA gold heavyweight champion, Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KOs) from Dulac, LA will defend his title against the WBC FECARBOX heavyweight champion, Jesus Escalera (18-0, 18 KOs) from Riverview, FL via Puerto Rico.

The other heavyweight attraction will feature former WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) returning to the ring after losing his title to face Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) from New London, CT.

WBA Continental America’s middleweight champion, Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) from Haledon, NJ, defends his title against Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (30-4, 18 KOs) of Quincy, MA.

Tickets, priced from $50, go on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com. Ringside tables are $3000. next level tables $2500, ringside seats $750 and side seats are $200 and $100. General Admission tickets at $50.