Broner-Howard, Mikaelian-Makabu, Guidry-Escalera, Bryan-Chaney
Hall of Fame promoter Don King just celebrated his 92nd birthday, and he’s been working non-stop to put together another boxing card that is a night that fans will remember. That birthday celebration will continue in his next non-stop promotion in his “Only in America 92 Celebration” as he has put together a boxing extravaganza like no other set for November 4 at Casino Miami Jai Alai.
“We are bringing the public a boxing card, where all the fights will be co-feature events,” said King. “One great fight after another. It will be an action-packed night to remember and we have more to come.”
Adrien “The Problem” Broner, a four-time world champion in four weight divisions, meets another Cincinnati, OH fighter in Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs) for the “People’s Championship”. Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) made his return to the ring on June 9th a successful one in winning a unanimous decision over William “Hutch” Hutchinson. It was Broner’s first fight in nearly 26 months, who is on a mission to secure the 140-pound world title.
A clash for the vacant WBC cruiserweight championship features the top two ranked fighters with #1 Noel Mikaelian (26-2, 11 KOs) from Miami via Armenia against former champion Ilunga Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) of Johannesburg, South Africa via the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Makabu, who lost his title to Badou Jack as he was stopped in the 12th round, is hoping to regain his belt after Badou Jack relinquished the title.
On top of those two bouts will be two heavyweight attractions.
WBA NABA gold heavyweight champion, Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KOs) from Dulac, LA will defend his title against the WBC FECARBOX heavyweight champion, Jesus Escalera (18-0, 18 KOs) from Riverview, FL via Puerto Rico.
The other heavyweight attraction will feature former WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) returning to the ring after losing his title to face Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) from New London, CT.
WBA Continental America’s middleweight champion, Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) from Haledon, NJ, defends his title against Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (30-4, 18 KOs) of Quincy, MA.
Tickets, priced from $50, go on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com. Ringside tables are $3000. next level tables $2500, ringside seats $750 and side seats are $200 and $100. General Admission tickets at $50.
How cool would it be if Trevor Bryan’s fight was on before Guidry’s?! I had no idea Badou Jack had vacated; I guess he really is going after Rozanski.
Lucie, not sure which they might plan on airing first, but Bryan-Cheney seems a more significant (for lack of a better word) fight than Guidry-Escalera. Saw highlights of Escalera on YouTube, and it doesn’t look like there’s much there…certainly appears to be levels below Bryan or Cheney anyway. Either way, how about the opportunity to witness this card from a ringside table for a mere $3k? What a deal.
You’re probably right, USF; but Guidry is still hanging onto a top 15 ranking by the WBA and they recently dropped Bryan (and reinstalled Charr as regular champion, ridiculously), for whatever that’s worth.
If you pay THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS to see this card — like actual, real life money and not monopoly money — you are…. uhmmmmm….. yep.
How can you not love Don King at this point? 92 years old and still doing his thing! Really not a bad card. All these fights are quasi interesting- insignifigant in the grand scheme of things, but they have a little bit of appeal.