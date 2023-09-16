September 15, 2023
Boxing Results

Zayas, Vargas get TKO wins

Unbeaten junior middleweight Xander Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs) successfully defended his NABO and NABF belts against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (21-5, 20 KOs) on Friday night in the Venado-Joet co-feature at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Zayas dropped Valenzuela twice in round one. By round four, Valenzuela’s face was a bloody mask and the bout was halted by the ring doctor at :42 in round five.

Lightweight prospect Emiliano Vargas (7-0, 6 KOs), son of former world champion Fernando “Feroz” Vargas, punished previously unbeaten Alejandro Guardado (5-1, 1 KO) until the bout was stopped in round three.

Welterweight Julio Luna (20-1-2, 11 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over KO artist Omar Aguilar (25-2, 24 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 77-75.

Local welterweight John Rincon (8-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera (4-2-1, 2 KOs) over six uneventful rounds. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 58-56.

Junior welterweight Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) outscored Antonio Moran (29-6-1, 20 KOs) over eight in a good fight. In his first action since last year’s loss against Vasiliy Lomachenko, Ortiz prevailed 99-91, 98-92, 97-93

Former world title challenger Ruben Villa IV (21-1, 7 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Brandon Valdes (15-4, 7 KOs) in a featherweight clash. Scores were 78-74 3x.

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (10-0, 5 KOs) edged Ricardo Quiroz (13-3, 7 KOs) by eight round majority decision. Scores were 76-76, 78-73, 79-73.

Cardenas KOs Pedroza in two
  • Zayas is an excellent prospect. Just turned 21 and he’s fighting solid competition; guys who don’t look to take a seat at the first sign of trouble and he’s been caught a few times. I think in about 3 or 4 years he’s potentially a world class fighter.

    • Negative Lucie, I said it before he is not a world beater. He may win a title, but he is nothing special. Tonite, bud light boy beat a one dimensional fighter.

      • I think he’s doing very well for someone his age and I think he’s the goods. If you disagree though, that’s perfectly fine. I’ve been wrong before on prospects, maybe I’m wrong again and that’s just fine.

        • According to zayas, he is a contender now. 3 or 4 years he better have a title or two by then. Again, don’t think so. Let me ask this, whose next for him? I think he fights two more 10 rounders providing that he wins, he fights for a title.

