September 15, 2023
Boxing Results

Cardenas KOs Pedroza in two

Super bantamweight Ramon “Dinamita” Cardenas (23-1, 12 KOs) scored a second round KO over previously unbeaten Rafael Pedroza (15-1, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Boeing Center at Tech Point in San Antonio, Texas. Cardenas dropped Pedroza twice in round two to end it.

In a clash between unbeaten featherweights, Mirco Cuello (13-0, 11 KOs) outscored Rudy Garcia (13-1-1, 2 KOs) over ten rounds. Score was 99-90 3x.

Wndefeated welterweight KO artist Freudis Rojas (12-0, 11 KOs) went the distance for the first time in taking an eight round unanimous decision over Saul Bustos (15-2-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 80-72.

>