In a rematch, heavyweight Joey “The Tank” Dawejko (26-10-4, 14 KOs) made it 2-0 against Colby Madison (11-6-2, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Dawejko stalked the 40-year-old Madison the whole fight, landing heavy shots in every round. In round eight, Dawejko was credited with a knockdown when he blasted Madison into the ropes, he then dropped Madison again with moments left. Joey won a more competitive six round unanimous decision over Madison in May. This was a one-sided affair.

