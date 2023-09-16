Heavyweight Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (27-6-2, 20 KOs) hammered out a workmanlike eight round unanimous decision over Robert Hall Jr. (14-2, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the John Marshall Hall in Richmond, Virginia. Scores were 79-73, 77-75, 79-73.

Cruiserweight Dusty Hernandez Harrison (35-0-1, 21 KOs) knocked out Ronald Montes (19-19-1, 17 KOs) with a body shot in round three. It was Dusty’s first fight in three-and-a-half years.

Super bantamweight Glenn Dezurn (17-3-1, 12 KOs), husband of undisputed female super middleweight champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn, stopped Ernesto Guerrero (34-39, 23 KOs) in round five. Guerrero down twice in round five.