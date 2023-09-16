Fierro survives Zamarripa WBO #4 lightweight Angel Fierro (22-1-2, 17 KOs) got all he could handle against Brayan Zamarripa (13-2, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico. After a ten round slugfest, Fierro escaped with a split decision. Scores were 96-94, 96-95 Fierro, 96-94 Zamarripa. Fierro retained his NABO title. Venado Lopez retains IBF feather title Forrest defeats Hall Like this: Like Loading...

